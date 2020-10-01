Adam Sandler Scares Noah Schnapp & Paris Berelc In New 'Hubie Halloween' Clip
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () Noah Schnapp and Paris Berelc get super scared in this new clip from their upcoming Netflix movie Hubie Halloween! “one week until #HubieHalloween!!! 👻🎃,” Paris captioned the clip on her Instagram account. Here’s a synopsis: Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play [...]
Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision and meanest pranks, finds himself in the midst of a real investigation, for a real murderer.
