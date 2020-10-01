Global  
 

Zac Efron to star in Stephen King's new Firestarter adaptation

Mid-Day Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Actor Zac Efron is joining the reboot of horror master Stephen King's novel Firestarter in development at Universal and Blumhouse. The 1980 book follows a young girl with pyrokinetic abilities who is abducted by a secret government agency that wants to harness her powerful gift as a weapon. A young Drew Barrymore starred in the...
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Zac Efron reportedly starring in Firestarter

Zac Efron reportedly starring in Firestarter 00:53

 'High School Musical' star Zac Efron is reportedly set to star in the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novel 'Firestarter'.

