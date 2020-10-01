Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez Becomes the Third Icon Award Recipient at People's Choice Awards

AceShowbiz Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
Following Melissa McCarthy and Jennifer Aniston, the Bronx diva has been confirmed to receive the award for 'single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion.'
