'Riverdale' Stars, Joey King, & More Land People's Choice Awards 2020 Nominations!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
The nominations for the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards have been revealed! This year’s list includes multiple nominations for the cast of Riverdale, Joey King, Noah Centineo, and some of your fave TikTok stars. Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, and Cole Sprouse are all up for acting awards for Riverdale and their movies. Joey [...]
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: TikToker shares secrets he learned as an awards show seat-filler

TikToker shares secrets he learned as an awards show seat-filler 00:57

 A TikTok user is going viral after sharing the backstage secrets he learned working as an awards show “seat filler”.Diego Pineda, a 23-year-old living in Los Angeles, worked as a seat filler at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.For those who aren’t familiar, seat fillers are basically extras...

