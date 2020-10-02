Global  
 

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Give Rare Joint Interview in Which They Call for End to Structural Racism

Just Jared Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined forces this week to give a rare joint interview in which they called for an end to “structural racism in Britain.” The married couple spoke to the Evening Standard as part of their campaign for Black History Month. Harry told the outlet that he had an “awakening” to the [...]
News video: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call For End To Structural Racism In Rare Joint Interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Call For End To Structural Racism In Rare Joint Interview 04:18

 While speaking with Britain's Evening Standard, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle open up about their wish to “end structural racism in Britain.” Plus, they discuss their new campaign for Black History Month.

Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday? [Video]

Why is Meghan Markle suing the Mail On Sunday?

Meghan Markle is suing the Mail On Sunday after it published extracts of a letter she wrote to her father a few months after her wedding to Prince Harry. The duchess saod the letter was private, but..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 01:16Published
Meghan And Harry: Britain Must End Structural Racism [Video]

Meghan And Harry: Britain Must End Structural Racism

The couple gave an exclusive interview with the Evening Standard, calling for an end to discrimination in the UK.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex deny Netflix reality TV show reports [Video]

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex deny Netflix reality TV show reports

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has denied reports the pair are working on a reality TV show for Netflix.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Prince Harry, Meghan tell Britain: End 'structural racism'

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have called for an end to "structural racism", saying it holds back young people of colour, in their latest foray into...
IndiaTimes


