Benjamin Keough Laid to Rest at Graceland, Three Months After His Death Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Benjamin Keough has been laid to rest after passing away in July. The late son of Lisa Marie Presley was buried in the Meditation Garden at Graceland, his grandfather Elvis Presley‘s former residence. The official Graceland account on Facebook confirmed the news by releasing this statement: “Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in [...] 👓 View full article

