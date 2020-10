British Actor Archie Lyndhurst Has Died at 19 Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Archie Lyndhurst, a young actor who starred on the British children’s series So Awkward, has died at the age of 19. The young star was the son of actor Nicholas Lyndhurst and former ballet dancer Lucy Smith. They said in a statement to BBC that they are “utterly grief stricken and respectfully request privacy.” Archie [...] 👓 View full article

