Alanis Morissette to Host 'Jagged Little Pill' Livestream to Benefit Joe Biden's Campaign Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The 'You Oughta Know' hitmaker is scheduled to team up with the cast of her Broadway musical for an online benefit show in support of the Democratic Presidential candidate. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this