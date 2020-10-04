Global  
 

Megan Thee Stallion Disses AG Daniel Cameron On SNL

SOHH Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Disses AG Daniel Cameron On SNLHouston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is keeping Breonna Taylor‘s memory alive and firing direct shots at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The hip-hop heavyweight performed on “Saturday Night Live” and used the opportunity to directly rip him for his handling of the Black woman’s case. Megan Thee Stallion Disses Daniel Cameron During her “Savager” performance, […]
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Don't Stop' Video With Young Thug & Gears Up for 'SNL' | Billboard News

Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Don't Stop' Video With Young Thug & Gears Up for 'SNL' | Billboard News 01:04

 Megan Thee Stallion had a busy week in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. In addition to slipping into a very fashionable full hazmat suit for her SNL promo shoot with host Chris Rock, she also dropped the sizzling Young Thug.

Megan Thee Stallion Savages ‘Sellout Negro’ Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron In Her SNL Debut

 Rapper Megan Thee Stallion dropped a "Savage" hit (literally) on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron during her SNL musical performance.
Megan Thee Stallion Slams Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron During 'SNL' Performance - Watch

 Megan Thee Stallion is taking her time on the Saturday Night Live stage to share an important message. During her performance of her song “Savage,” the...
