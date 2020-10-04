Megan Thee Stallion Disses AG Daniel Cameron On SNL
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is keeping Breonna Taylor‘s memory alive and firing direct shots at Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The hip-hop heavyweight performed on “Saturday Night Live” and used the opportunity to directly rip him for his handling of the Black woman’s case. Megan Thee Stallion Disses Daniel Cameron During her “Savager” performance, […]
Megan Thee Stallion had a busy week in the lead-up to her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend. In addition to slipping into a very fashionable full hazmat suit for her SNL promo shoot with host Chris Rock, she also dropped the sizzling Young Thug.