|
Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in New York with Husband Cooke Maroney - See the New Pics!
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence wears a mask while stepping out with husband Cooke Maroney on Monday (October 5) in New York City. The 30-year-old actress wore a striped top, a plaid coat, navy pants, and white sneakers. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer and Cooke, a 34-year-old art dealer, were seen on a [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this