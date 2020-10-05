Global  
 

Jennifer Lawrence Steps Out in New York with Husband Cooke Maroney - See the New Pics!

Just Jared Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Jennifer Lawrence wears a mask while stepping out with husband Cooke Maroney on Monday (October 5) in New York City. The 30-year-old actress wore a striped top, a plaid coat, navy pants, and white sneakers. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer and Cooke, a 34-year-old art dealer, were seen on a [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York City Council Expels Bronx Councilman Andy King

New York City Council Expels Bronx Councilman Andy King 00:30

 It comes after an investigation by the council's Ethics Committee determined King make inappropriate comments to a staff member.

