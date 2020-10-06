'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis criticises Donald Trump for ignoring Covid precautions
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () Actor Tom Ellis, best known for his starring role in the show Lucifer, has indirectly slammed US President Donald Trump for not following safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Ellis on Monday wrote on Instagram about how he and his team have been wearing safety masks and shields at work all through the pandemic and...
US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday in his car towave to supporters gathered outside. The president's visit came shortly afterhe promised his supporters "a surprise" in a video posted a video on socialmedia.
Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know. That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published