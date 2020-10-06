Global  
 

'Lucifer' star Tom Ellis criticises Donald Trump for ignoring Covid precautions

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Actor Tom Ellis, best known for his starring role in the show Lucifer, has indirectly slammed US President Donald Trump for not following safety precautions amid the ongoing pandemic. Ellis on Monday wrote on Instagram about how he and his team have been wearing safety masks and shields at work all through the pandemic and...
News video: Donald Trump has 'learned a lot' about Covid-19
News video: Donald Trump has 'learned a lot' about Covid-19

Donald Trump has 'learned a lot' about Covid-19 00:47

 US President Donald Trump briefly left the hospital on Sunday in his car towave to supporters gathered outside. The president's visit came shortly afterhe promised his supporters "a surprise" in a video posted a video on socialmedia.

