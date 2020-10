You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Maybe I'm immune:' Trump returns to White House



U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday (October 5), and posted a video message on social media soon afterwards. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 35 minutes ago 'We Dropped Our Guard': Local Doctor Says White House Outbreak Worsened By Lack Of Face Masks



Most of those who have recently tested positive were in attendance at what has now been called a super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden, even though outdoor events are thought to be lower.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:26 Published 1 hour ago Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19



US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 1 hour ago

Tweets about this