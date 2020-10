'I feel so powerful': Donald Trump tells fans on post-COVID-19 comeback tour Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Deprived of his beloved campaign trail for 10 days by Covid-19, President c took center stage again Monday in Florida, vowing that he is in "great shape" with 22 days to go until he faces Joe Biden in the election. "I went through it and now they say I'm immune," Trump told a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando, few of whom... 👓 View full article