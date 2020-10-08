Global  
 

VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure in history of our country'

Mid-Day Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed quick blows in the first and only VP debate against Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence that got off to a 9 p.m. EST start in Salt Lake City, Utah, with plexiglass separators serving as powerful visual reminders of a uniquely American coronavirus catastrophe.

Dressed...
