Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate

WorldNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debateTrading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration ” Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone...
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate

Pence, Harris Clash Over Virus At Vice Presidential Debate 05:18

 Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris met for the first and only vice presidential debate of the 2020 campaign in Salt Lake City, Utah, with sharp exchanges over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, the Supreme Court and more.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate [Video]

US election: Mike Pence clashes with Kamala Harris over coronavirus at VP debate

Wednesday night's debate is the only one scheduled for the two running mates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden - and they clashed over the handling of the pandemic.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:48Published

Vice presidential debate reaction, Hurricane Delta, coronavirus pandemic: 5 things to know Thursday

 Mike Pence and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail following VP debate, the latest on Hurricane Delta and more things to start your Thursday morning.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:04Published
New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party [Video]

New Yorkers 'drive in' for VP debate watch party

A mini-caravan of New Yorkers 'drove in' Wednesday (October 7) for a Vice Presidential debate watch party at the Queens Drive-In on the grounds of the New York Hall of Science.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Swadeshi Jagran Manch asks govt to revoke Remdesivir's patent

 RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has asked the government to revoke the patent granted to Gilead Sciences for Remdesivir, a crucial medicine used in the..
IndiaTimes
Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle [Video]

Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle

The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:48Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris United States Senator; 2020 Democratic vice presidential nominee


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US election 2020: Harris v Pence debate in pictures

 Democrat Kamala Harris debated Republican Vice-President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
BBC News

Pence, Harris spar in sole vice presidential debate

 Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris squared off on a Salt Lake City debate stage Wednesday night, the only..
USATODAY.com

The VP debate: Why the pandemic will be front and centre of Pence, Harris face-off

 WATCH THE DEBATE LIVE: e> As the coronavirus sweeps through the upper reaches of the United States Government, Republican Vice-President Mike Pence and..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Republicans see 'grim' Senate map and edge away from Trump

 Vulnerable Republicans are increasingly taking careful, but clear, steps to distance themselves from President Donald Trump, one sign of a new wave of Republican..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God' [Video]

Trump says catching COVID-19 a 'blessing from God'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that catching the coronavirus was a "blessing from God" that exposed him to experimental treatments he vowed would become free for all Americans, in a video address released on Wednesday. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News [Video]

Rafale jets roar in the skies on IAF Day 2020 | Oneindia News

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria commends air warriors for quick response in Ladakh standoff against China; Rafale jets are the highlight on Indian Air Force Day 2020; Mamata Banerjee govt denies permission for..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published
Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News [Video]

Fly on Mike Pence's head steals debate with Kamala Harris | Oneindia News

While senator Kamala Harris and US Vice President Mike Pence debated late on Wednesday night, an unexpected show stopper would become the talk of the town. Towards the end of the debate, a common..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Fly Lands on Vice President Mike Pence’s Head [Video]

Fly Lands on Vice President Mike Pence’s Head

A fly stole the show at the vice presidential debate when it landed on Mike Pence’s hair.

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

VP Debate: Kamala Harris calls Trump administration 'greatest failure in history of our country'

 Democratic Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris landed quick blows in the first and only VP debate against Donald Trump's running mate Mike Pence that got off...
Mid-Day Also reported by •MediaiteFOXNews.com

Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump credited an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggested his diagnosis could be a...
SeattlePI.com

Analyzing Trump's illness is humbling for media's med teams

 NEW YORK (AP) — Here's an assignment to humble even the most confident doctor: Assess a patient's condition before millions of people without being able to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Upworthy

