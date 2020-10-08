|
Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in vice presidential debate
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Trading barbs through plexiglass shields, Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Kamala Harris turned the only vice presidential debate of 2020 into a dissection of the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Harris labeling it “the greatest failure of any presidential administration ” Pence, who leads the president’s coronavirus task force, acknowledged that “our nation’s gone...
