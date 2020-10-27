Senate confirms Donald Trump nominee Barett to Supreme Court
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 () US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett has sailed through the Senate winning a life-time appointment and firming up the conservative hold on the bench.
She received 52 votes of the Republican Party senators on Monday, just eight days before the presidential election, with one defecting to the...
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court...
Overpowering Democratic opposition, Senate Republicans voted Monday evening to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, securing President Donald Trump's... Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •New Zealand Herald •IndiaTimes
Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews •IndiaTimes •Newsmax