Senate confirms Donald Trump nominee Barett to Supreme Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett has sailed through the Senate winning a life-time appointment and firming up the conservative hold on the bench.

She received 52 votes of the Republican Party senators on Monday, just eight days before the presidential election, with one defecting to the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed as US Supreme Court justice 01:27

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the newest member of the US Supreme Courtby a deeply divided Senate on Monday, as Republicans overpowered Democrats toinstall President Donald Trump’s nominee only days before the election. MsBarrett’s confirmation will likely secure a conservative court...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate handed President Donald Trump a major pre-election political victory on Monday by confirming his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, with the White House..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:17Published
Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in [Video]

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:07Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

The Republicans in the US Senate voted 52-48 to approve her one week before the general election.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

US Senate to vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation for Supreme Court

 A deeply torn US Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition and institutional norms to...
Belfast Telegraph

GOP Senators Propel Barrett to High Court Confirmation

 Overpowering Democratic opposition, Senate Republicans voted Monday evening to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, securing President Donald Trump's...
Newsmax Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphNew Zealand HeraldIndiaTimes

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett

Supreme Court: Republicans push through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett Judge Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the United States Supreme Court today by a deeply divided Senate.Republicans overpowered Democrats to install President...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsIndiaTimesNewsmax

