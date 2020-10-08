VP Debate: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Clash On Pandemic Response
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Watch VideoThe first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night with one issue overshadowing all others.
"We have to get a hold on what has been going on and we need to face our country, and Joe Biden is the best leader to do that, and frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to re-election,"...
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris clashed on racism issue in America. VP Pence took favour of the Law and Enforcement personnel and..
During the US Vice Presidential debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris took their stand on climate change. VP Pence said, "With regard to climate change, President Trump..