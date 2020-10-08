Global  
 

VP Debate: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Clash On Pandemic Response

Newsy Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
VP Debate: Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Clash On Pandemic ResponseWatch VideoThe first and only vice presidential debate took place Wednesday night with one issue overshadowing all others.

"We have to get a hold on what has been going on and we need to face our country, and Joe Biden is the best leader to do that, and frankly, this administration has forfeited their right to re-election,"...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

Wrap Up Of Vice Presidential Debate Between VP Mike Pence And Kamala Harris 02:26

 It was a different tone at the first and only vice presidential debate of this election year compared to the first presidential one.

