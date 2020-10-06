Global  
 

'The Batman' Gets New Release Date in 2022, Warner Bros. Shuffles More Movies Too

Just Jared Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Warner Bros. has announced new release dates for a bunch of upcoming movies, including Robert Pattinson‘s The Batman. Earlier today, it was revealed that Dune has been pushed back from its December 2020 release date until October 1, 2021. This was The Batman‘s previous release date, so it needed a new one. The Batman will [...]
