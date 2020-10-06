Global  
 

LeBron James Defines Daddy Duties W/ Bronny 16th B-Day Shout-Out

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
LeBron James Defines Daddy Duties W/ Bronny 16th B-Day Shout-OutLos Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James knows the importance of October 6. The three-time NBA champion has come forward to acknowledge his son Bronny James‘ 16th birthday with a heartfelt message. LeBron James Salutes Bronny’s Birthday King James went to his Instagram page with some must-see flashback pics to Bronny’s birth and childhood. LeBron also penned […]
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: LeBron, AD dominate their way to 2-0 lead, draw Kobe-Shaq comparisons

LeBron, AD dominate their way to 2-0 lead, draw Kobe-Shaq comparisons 02:43

 SportsPulse: LeBron James and Anthony Davis became the first pair of Lakers with 30-plus points in the same Finals game since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal and LA now has a 2-0 series lead over the Heat because of it.

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron [Video]

Why this NBA title is the most impressive one yet for Lakers, LeBron

SportsPulse: The Lakers and LeBron are back on top. LA gets their 17th. LeBron get his 4th. Both should look at this championship for what it is- arguably their most impressive feat yet.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 03:03Published
Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: LeBron's 4th ring will be fraudulent, he got every break in the book | UNDISPUTED

LeBron James is a win away from his 4th title and potentially 4th Finals MVP as well. While still chasing Michael Jordan’s 6 rings, LeBron said that he doesn’t think about his legacy, and that it..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:49Published
Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard expects LeBron James to outplay Jimmy Butler & lead Lakers to 3-1 series | UNDISPUTED

Jimmy Butler came out swinging in Game 3 of the NBA Finals and tonight in Game 4 he is hoping to lead the Miami Heat to a 2-2 series. But Chris Broussard believes Butler's jabs may have motivated..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

