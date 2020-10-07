Global  
 

Louis Partridge Reveals Why He & Millie Bobby Brown Didn't Kiss In 'Enola Holmes'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
It’s been almost two full weeks since Enola Holmes premiere on Netflix! There is one thing that fans were waiting to happen, but it never did – a kiss between Louis Partridge‘s Tewkesbury and Millie Bobby Brown‘s Enola. Well, there was actually a kiss written in the script, but Louis dished on why it never [...]
