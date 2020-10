Netflix Indicted In Texas Over 'Cuties' Movie, Streamer Still Stands By The Film Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Texas is taking Netflix to court. The state has indicted the giant streaming service over the context of Cuties, the controversial film which has been criticized by the masses. The indictment, filed by the Tyler, Texas Grand Jury, accuses Netflix of “knowingly promote visual material which depicts the lewd exhibition of the genitals or pubic [...] 👓 View full article