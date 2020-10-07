George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin Released On $1 Million Bond Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

The former Minneapolis police officer responsible for taking the life of Black man George Floyd is roaming the streets again. Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has reportedly been released after posting a million dollar bond. George Floyd’s Murderer Freed According to reports, the terminated law enforcement official has remained in custody for months prior to today. Chauvin […] The former Minneapolis police officer responsible for taking the life of Black man George Floyd is roaming the streets again. Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has reportedly been released after posting a million dollar bond. George Floyd’s Murderer Freed According to reports, the terminated law enforcement official has remained in custody for months prior to today. Chauvin […] 👓 View full article

