George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin Released On $1 Million Bond

SOHH Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
George Floyd’s Murderer Derek Chauvin Released On $1 Million BondThe former Minneapolis police officer responsible for taking the life of Black man George Floyd is roaming the streets again. Ex-cop Derek Chauvin has reportedly been released after posting a million dollar bond. George Floyd’s Murderer Freed According to reports, the terminated law enforcement official has remained in custody for months prior to today. Chauvin […]
