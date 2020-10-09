Global  
 

George Floyd's Alleged Murderer Derek Chauvin Allowed to Leave Minnesota

TMZ.com Friday, 9 October 2020
Derek Chauvin -- the ex-cop accused of murdering George Floyd -- is now allowed to leave the state of Minnesota as he awaits trial ... after a judge ruled there are concerns over his safety. The Hennepin County judge changed the conditions of…
 The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd is out of jail Wednesday, reports Jennifer Mayerle (5:44).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 7, 2020

