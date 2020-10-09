|
George Floyd's Alleged Murderer Derek Chauvin Allowed to Leave Minnesota
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Derek Chauvin -- the ex-cop accused of murdering George Floyd -- is now allowed to leave the state of Minnesota as he awaits trial ... after a judge ruled there are concerns over his safety. The Hennepin County judge changed the conditions of…
Derek Chauvin American former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin, Charged in George Floyd's Death, Released on $1M Bond
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death released from jailFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released from a correctional facility on bail on..
WorldNews
Ex-officer charged in Floyd's death posts $1M bond
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
Minnesota State in the northern central United States
White House outbreak may have exposed thousands from Atlanta to MinnesotaOfficials exposed to COVID-19 at the White House went on to other functions, often without masks, potentially exposing thousands.
USATODAY.com
USA: Amnesty International delivers one million signatures calling for justice for George FloydAmnesty International has delivered more than one million signatures from around the world to US Attorney General William Barr demanding justice for George..
WorldNews
U.S. states see record rises in COVID-19 cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:46Published
They Cheered Trump in Minnesota, the Last Big Rally Before His Covid TestAfter the president tested positive, some Minnesota Republicans were undergoing tests, while others said they were unconcerned about potential risks of the..
NYTimes.com
Hennepin County, Minnesota County in Minnesota
Fmr. officer charged in Floyd's death released on $1 million bond
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:14Published
