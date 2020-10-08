Eboni K. Williams Makes History as First Black Real Housewives of New York City Cast Member
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () There's a new Housewife in town! Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, making history as the Bravo installment's first Black cast member....
While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about her new podcast "Just B with Bethenny Frankel", the former "Real Housewives of New York City" star reacts to the recent exits across the franchise, including Denise Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Tinsley Mortimer.
Thursday starts the beginning of the state's second shutdown in New York City. In addition to nonessential businesses in hot zones, dozens of schools will close as well. But parents say they were given..