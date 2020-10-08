Global  
 

Eboni K. Williams Makes History as First Black Real Housewives of New York City Cast Member

E! Online Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
There's a new Housewife in town! Eboni K. Williams has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City, making history as the Bravo installment's first Black cast member....
