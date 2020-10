This Is Why Prince Harry Questioned Prince William's 'Concern' for Meghan Markle Before Wedding Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prince Harry and Prince William‘s strained relationship continues to play out in the public eye. In historian Robert Lacey‘s book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, previewed by People on Thursday (October 8), their relationship drama is further explored – including William‘s alleged “concern” for Meghan Markle before tying the [...] 👓 View full article