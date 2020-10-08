Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Blake Jenner Confirms Melissa Benoist's Domestic Abuse Revelation: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

Just Jared Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Blake Jenner is confirming his abuse against ex Melissa Benoist in a lengthy message. The 28-year-old actor confirmed the story after the 32-year-old actress released an emotional video in November of 2019, in which she revealed she is a domestic violence survivor and she suffered months of domestic abuse at the hands of a younger [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Domestic abuse victims ‘struggling to find support during Covid-19’ [Video]

Domestic abuse victims ‘struggling to find support during Covid-19’

Experts warn that victims of domestic abuse are struggling to find adequate food and housing for their children in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Hearing scheduled for domestic abuse charges against Jacob Blake [Video]

Hearing scheduled for domestic abuse charges against Jacob Blake

A hearing is set for Jacob Blake on Friday afternoon in relation to domestic abuse charges filed against him earlier this year.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this