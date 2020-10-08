|
Blake Jenner Confirms Melissa Benoist's Domestic Abuse Revelation: 'I Take Full Responsibility'
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Blake Jenner is confirming his abuse against ex Melissa Benoist in a lengthy message. The 28-year-old actor confirmed the story after the 32-year-old actress released an emotional video in November of 2019, in which she revealed she is a domestic violence survivor and she suffered months of domestic abuse at the hands of a younger [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this