Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Lennon's Son Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of His 80th Birthday!

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
John Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday tomorrow (October 9) if he were still alive and his son, Sean Ono Lennon, is keeping his legacy alive. Sean attended a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building on Wednesday (October 8) in New York City. The iconic building was lit with blue lights and a [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate

John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano sent to Strawberry Field exhibition by George Michael estate 02:23

 John Lennon's 'Imagine' piano is on load to the Strawberry Field exhibition in Liverpool to mark the late music icon's 80th birthday and on behalf of the late George Michael's estate.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize [Video]

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Sir Elton John: John Lennon would have won the Nobel Peace Prize

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:51Published
Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death [Video]

Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death

Paul McCartney has told John Lennon's son Sean how happy it makes him that he got the chance to reconcile with his Beatles bandmate before his murder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed [Video]

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he would have struggled with "heartache" if he hadn't reunited with John Lennon before his death in 1980.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this

TheOneAngels

C H I C K RT @johnlennon: The @EmpireStateBldg lights up SKY BLUE (with a white ☮︎ peace sign in the mast) tomorrow night at sunset on October 8th un… 13 minutes ago

njbm68

Nancy Morris RT @JustJared: John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon is celebrating the late musician's 80th birthday by lighting the Empire State Building blu… 33 minutes ago

DesperateGossip

Marco Antonio...Coach de homosexualidad. John Lennon’s Son Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of His 80th Birthday! | John Lennon, Sean Ono Lennon, Y… https://t.co/Tb5kTpFekC 52 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com John Lennon's son Sean Ono Lennon is celebrating the late musician's 80th birthday by lighting the Empire State Bui… https://t.co/Z9AziuDfC5 56 minutes ago

LinneaMichel

LinneaAroldMichel Empire State Building honors John Lennon #GIMMESOMETRUTH @johnlennon Tower Lights https://t.co/22wxAn7s49 1 hour ago

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @uDiscoverMusic: Tonight, the @EmpireStateBldg pays tribute to @JohnLennon by shining its world-famous tower lights in sky blue with a w… 4 hours ago