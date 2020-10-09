|
John Lennon's Son Lights the Empire State Building in Honor of His 80th Birthday!
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
John Lennon would have celebrated his 80th birthday tomorrow (October 9) if he were still alive and his son, Sean Ono Lennon, is keeping his legacy alive. Sean attended a lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building on Wednesday (October 8) in New York City. The iconic building was lit with blue lights and a [...]
