K e n c h #BLM RT @basketballtalk: Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found safe, had been arrested in Los Angeles https://t.co/DEUGTupGnw 11 seconds ago

Mel Greenberg RT @madkenney: Updated story: Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found after going missing following arrest https://t.co/y1egiK9N7m 2 minutes ago

NBA on Scoreboard Page Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found safe, had been arrested in Los Angeles https://t.co/1axbEYpErJ 3 minutes ago

Kurt Helin Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter found safe, had been arrested in Los Angeles https://t.co/DEUGTupGnw 9 minutes ago

A-rod RT @madkenney: Here's what we know (story with @TomSchuba) After former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter reported missing, LAPD confirms she was… 10 minutes ago

ron willis RT @TheSteinLine: The former @WNBA star Cappie Pondexter has been reported as a missing person and @TheWNBPA has joined the call for help i… 11 minutes ago

Paul Barrett RT @SeaTimesSports: Former WNBA star Cappie Pondexter was arrested on suspicion of battery Tuesday as part of a citizen’s arrest in LA, pol… 16 minutes ago