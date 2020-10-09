Global  
 

Sana Khan quits showbiz, says 'will follow the orders of my Creator'

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020
In a surprising turn of events, popular television actress Sana Khan has decided to quit show business in order to follow the path of her Creator and serve humanity.

In a lengthy post shared on social media, Sana Khan has announced to her fans her decision to quit the industry. Here's what she wrote, "I declare that from today...
