Whitey Ford Dead - New York Yankees Baseball Legend Dies at 91

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Whitey Ford has died. The baseball legend, considered one of the best pitchers in history, passed away at the age of 91, the New York Yankees confirmed on Friday (October 8). “The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a [...]
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies

Yankees Hall Of Famer Whitey Ford Dies 00:22

 New York Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford has died at the age of 91.

Related news from verified sources

Whitey Ford, pitcher who epitomized mighty Yankees, dead at 91

 Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball's...
CBC.ca

Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dies at 91

 Hall of Fame pitcher Whitey Ford, who won six World Series with the New York Yankees, died Friday at age 91.
Newsmax

Whitey Ford, Beloved Yankees Pitcher Who Confounded Batters, Dies at 91

 An irrepressible son of New York City, Ford joined the pantheon of baseball legends who dominated the 1950s and ’60s.
NYTimes.com


