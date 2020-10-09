Whitey Ford Dead - New York Yankees Baseball Legend Dies at 91
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Whitey Ford has died. The baseball legend, considered one of the best pitchers in history, passed away at the age of 91, the New York Yankees confirmed on Friday (October 8). “The Yankees are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Whitey Ford. Whitey spent his entire 16-year career as a [...]
