Joe Morgan, MLB Hall of Famer and Longtime Broadcaster, Dies at 77

The Wrap Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Joe Morgan, MLB Hall of Famer and Longtime Broadcaster, Dies at 77Joe Morgan, a Hall of Fame baseball player who also had a more than two-decade career as a broadcaster, has died. He was 77.

According to the Associated Press, Morgan died Sunday at his home in Danville, California, after suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy. Morgan’s death comes a few a days after New York Yankees legend Whitey Ford passed away.

Morgan was considered one of the best second basemen to ever play the game. He played for five teams, most notably the Houston Colt .45s/Astros and the Cincinnati Reds. It was the with the Reds that Morgan made his mark, winning two MVPs in back-to-back seasons as part of the “Big Red Machine” (the nickname given to the Reds during their heydey in the 1970s, which resulted in two titles and two more World Series appearances in that span).

*Also Read:* Whitey Ford, New York Yankees Legend, Dies at 91

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1990.

As a broadcaster, Morgan was best known for his 21-year stint on ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” where he paired with John Miller for his entire tenure. Since 2010, the duo’s last year, ESPN has had a revolving door behind the mic on “Sunday Night Baseball.”

Before ESPN, Morgan called games on NBC alongside Bob Costas and Bob Uecker.

You can read a statement from the Reds below:



pic.twitter.com/qZ0EeXhLL7

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 12, 2020



