Official White House Trump Schedule Calls Saturday Rally ‘A Peaceful Protest For Law & Order’
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () In an echo of President Donald Trump's familiar troll of racial justice protests and coronavirus restrictions, the official White House schedule calls Trump's planned Saturday event "a peaceful protest for law & order."
[NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until U.S. Election Day. This report produced by Yahaira...
[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will hold a White House event with his supporters on Saturday and a rally in Florida two days later. Colette Luke has..