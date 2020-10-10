Global  
 

Official White House Trump Schedule Calls Saturday Rally ‘A Peaceful Protest For Law & Order’

Mediaite Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Official White House Trump Schedule Calls Saturday Rally ‘A Peaceful Protest For Law & Order’In an echo of President Donald Trump's familiar troll of racial justice protests and coronavirus restrictions, the official White House schedule calls Trump's planned Saturday event "a peaceful protest for law & order."
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost

Trump, back in the Oval, seeks election boost 02:10

 [NFA] Donald Trump's doctor said on Wednesday the president has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, as the Republican seeks ways to get back to a normal working schedule and revive his struggling re-election bid with four weeks left until U.S. Election Day. This report produced by Yahaira...

