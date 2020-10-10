Global  
 

Tory Lanez Supports Meg Thee Stallion Fans Despite Facing 22 Years

SOHH Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Tory Lanez Supports Meg Thee Stallion Fans Despite Facing 22 YearsToronto rapper Tory Lanez isn’t keeping silent. The hip-hop crooner has come forward to speak up on reports about him getting charged in connection to the shooting of estranged friend Megan Thee Stallion. Tory Lanez Supports Meg Thee Stallion Fans The hip-hop star went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back on sharing his […]
