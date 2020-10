You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Kim Kardashian-West donates $1M to Armenia Fund amid ongoing conflict, urges followers to donate too Kim Kardashian-West is putting her money where her mouth is, revealing she donated $1 million to the Armenia Fund amid the ongoing conflict in the country.

FOXNews.com 13 hours ago



Kim Kardashian Pledges $1M Donation to Armenia Fund Amid Conflict The 'KUWK' star makes $1 million donation to Armenia and raises awareness of the conflict in the country while pleading with her online followers to follow her...

AceShowbiz 7 hours ago





Tweets about this