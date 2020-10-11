Ira Khan: I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed, I'm doing much better now
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () A lot of Bollywood celebrities have spoken about their depression and how they have coped with it. Some of the actors and filmmakers that have spoken about it are Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. And the latest one to talk about the same is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.
