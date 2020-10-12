Global  
 

Ira Khan wants to help in removing the stigma attached to mental health

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Over the weekend, Ira Khan opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. Aamir Khan's daughter revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years. She asked, "What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything, right?" The youngster admitted that after seeing a doctor, she was...
