Kangana Ranaut compares her teen journey with Ira Khan, after the star kid revealed she's depressed

Mid-Day Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Now, Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to express her opinion on Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who, over the weekend, opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. The star kid revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years, to which Kangana compared her teen journey to the...
