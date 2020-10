Kayser Sòze RT @BLABBERMOUTHNET: JACK WHITE Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN On 'Saturday Night Live' https://t.co/TnLUIO9Al2 https://t.co/glf5qB4BRe 7 seconds ago Ryan 🏈🏒⚾️🏄‍♀️☘️🤣 🍻 RT @EW: Jack White brought out his custom Eddie Van Halen guitar to honor the late rocker during his 'SNL' performance.​ https://t.co/3UgoX… 1 minute ago Linda Aukschun 'Saturday Night Live' pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during musical guest Jack White's performance - Fox News… https://t.co/Aqpy8jR5Fx 4 minutes ago Entertainment Weekly Jack White brought out his custom Eddie Van Halen guitar to honor the late rocker during his 'SNL' performance.​ https://t.co/3UgoXONzTV 13 minutes ago Doveish "‘Saturday Night Live’ pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during musical guest Jack White’s performance" via FOX NEWS… https://t.co/6htufRfJLu 16 minutes ago Zla Official ‘Saturday Night Live’ pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during musical guest Jack White’s performance – Fox News https://t.co/3iQIQV3IUu 21 minutes ago Zla Official ‘Saturday Night Live’ pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen during musical guest Jack White’s performance – Fox News 22 minutes ago Artnewsive 'Rest in peace sir': Jack White pays tribute to Eddie Van Halen on 'SNL' by playing special guitar… https://t.co/wq8j0zEh9x 23 minutes ago