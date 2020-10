You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19



On Monday, Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement on Twitter. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 2 weeks ago Kayleigh McEnany Gets COVID-19



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19. Before announcing her diagnosis, she had repeatedly spoken to reporters without a mask. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19



Days after President Trump tested positive, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has also tested positive for COVID-19. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Kayleigh McEnany: Trump's Rallies Won't Change for COVID President Donald Trump's campaign rallies will continue with the same policies as always, even though the president was only just cleared to hold public...

Newsmax 1 week ago





Tweets about this