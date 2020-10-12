Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Emilia Clarke's 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Calls Her Rape Scene 'Degrading'

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
Emilia Clarke‘s character Daenerys Targaryen is raped in season one of Game of Thrones by her husband Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) and her co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is now speaking out about the controversial scene. In the books, the scene is actually written as consensual, but the pilot episode clearly features a sexual assault. “For Emilia [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston

ABOVE SUSPICION Movie - Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston 02:11

 ABOVE SUSPICION Movie trailer HD - starring Emilia Clarke - Plot synopsis: A newly married FBI agent is assigned to an Appalachian mountain town. He is drawn into an illicit affair with an impoverished local woman who becomes his star informant, but her ticket out turns into a disaster for both of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Finally Address The Infamous Coffee Cup [Video]

‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Finally Address The Infamous Coffee Cup

A little over a year later, showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss addressed the infamous caffeinated beverage scandal that shook Westeros and the lands beyond. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:24Published
Paddy Considine Tapped to Topline 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' | THR News [Video]

Paddy Considine Tapped to Topline 'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'House of the Dragon' | THR News

'The Outsider' star Paddy Considine will return to HBO and topline the series from Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik and George R.R. Martin.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:24Published
Emilia Clarke feared having another brain aneurysm [Video]

Emilia Clarke feared having another brain aneurysm

'Game of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke lived in “consistent fear” of having “another brain aneurysm” following her 2011 health scare.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this

tvsotherworlds

TV's Other Worlds Game of Thrones: What Emilia Clarke Really Thinks About Daenerys' Ending https://t.co/WBZOrQ8w3x 2 hours ago

Luadaminhavida1

Luadaminhavida🎠 RT @illicitclarke: “Same for Emilia Clarke. She said that she has turned to mentors through much of her career, whether it’s close friends… 4 hours ago

diamondnyang

Diamondnyang RT @sbmaegor: ⚔️TOP ATRIZES DE GAME OF THRONES ⚔️ 🏆1° LUGAR: Emilia Clarke - Daenerys Targaryen (4.743 votos) https://t.co/s9GbdoOdev 5 hours ago

DlNAELLIE

ًdani emilia clarke / game of thrones https://t.co/pCJvFPmbNm 8 hours ago

illicitclarke

 “Same for Emilia Clarke. She said that she has turned to mentors through much of her career, whether it’s close fri… https://t.co/nxO8Aya3AC 9 hours ago

marenhavir25

Maren Emilia Clarke real***scene - Game of Thrones https://t.co/N7X0bhxRSF 10 hours ago

LostComposure

Santos Beckham KCP RT @SkyNews: Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has said his former co-star Emilia Clarke's infamous rape scene in season one was… 13 hours ago

incroyable_fr

incroyable.fr Game of Thrones : Emilia Clarke s’exprime sur la mort de son personnage de Daenerys Targaryen https://t.co/WuiloXhIR5 #Culture #SériesTV 13 hours ago