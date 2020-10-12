The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis
Monday, 12 October 2020 () The Wanted‘s Tom Parker revealed the devastating news that he has an inoperable and terminal brain tumor and now, his former bandmate Max George is sending him support. “First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible,” Max wrote in his post on Instagram. He continued, “It’s obviously [...]
Plot synopsis: Inspired by true events, New Regency’s and Film4’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the film adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future,...
Max Reload And The Nether Blasters Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: When small-town video game store clerk Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley) discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:24Published
Tweets about this
Gospel Music The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis 25 minutes ago
бêsкpыlâя RT @JustJared: Max George is sending love and support to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker after his terminal brain tumor diagnosis https:… 30 minutes ago
Norbert Müller The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis: The Wanted‘s Tom Parker reve… https://t.co/YxXBsGX5kZ 31 minutes ago
Anette Fekete The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/Xml5qovj1o via @JustJared36 minutes ago
Shatta Bandle The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/y1ihGQybiC 39 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/xCXXReAZgb 39 minutes ago
Global Connect+ The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/ME5Hfxxnrn 39 minutes ago
JustJared.com Max George is sending love and support to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker after his terminal brain tumor diagnos… https://t.co/BDV2PFTQXb 43 minutes ago