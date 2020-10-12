Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Just Jared Monday, 12 October 2020 ()
The Wanted‘s Tom Parker revealed the devastating news that he has an inoperable and terminal brain tumor and now, his former bandmate Max George is sending him support. “First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible,” Max wrote in his post on Instagram. He continued, “It’s obviously [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie (2021) - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Richard E. Grant

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Movie (2021) - Max Harwood, Lauren Patel, Richard E. Grant 02:29

 Plot synopsis: Inspired by true events, New Regency’s and Film4’s “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is the film adaptation of the hit musical. Jamie New is 16 and doesn’t quite fit in—instead of pursuing a “real” career he dreams of becoming a drag queen. Uncertain about his future,...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Max Reload And The Nether Blasters Movie Clip [Video]

Max Reload And The Nether Blasters Movie Clip

Max Reload And The Nether Blasters Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: When small-town video game store clerk Max Jenkins (Tom Plumley) discovers and plays the only known copy of Nether Dungeon, the legendary..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

MekoStarr

Gospel Music The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis 25 minutes ago

kn_ssse

бêsкpыlâя RT @JustJared: Max George is sending love and support to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker after his terminal brain tumor diagnosis https:… 30 minutes ago

NorbertMeiller

Norbert Müller The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis: The Wanted‘s Tom Parker reve… https://t.co/YxXBsGX5kZ 31 minutes ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete The Wanted's Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/Xml5qovj1o via @JustJared 36 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/y1ihGQybiC 39 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/xCXXReAZgb 39 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ The Wanted’s Max George Sends Love & Support to Tom Parker Amid Brain Tumor Diagnosis https://t.co/ME5Hfxxnrn 39 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Max George is sending love and support to his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker after his terminal brain tumor diagnos… https://t.co/BDV2PFTQXb 43 minutes ago