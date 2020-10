Tom Kennedy, legendary TV host of 'You Don't Say!' dies at 93 Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

American television host, Tom Kennedy, famously known for hosting game shows 'You Don't Say!' and 'Name That Tune' passed away on October 7 in Oxnard, California at an age of 93.



As per Variety, Kennedy's close friend Steve Beverly took to Facebook to confirm his death. "Tom had not been well in recent months but remained in... 👓 View full article