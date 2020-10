You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Barrett declines to comment on gay marriage ruling



President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing declined to say whether she believes a landmark ruling legalizing gay marriage.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04 Published 3 hours ago 'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia' -Barrett



In her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, Amy Coney Barrett said while Justice Antonin Scalia was a mentor to her, if she is confirmed, 'You wouldn't be getting Justice Scalia, you would be getting.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago Day two of Supreme Court confirmation hearing



Its day two of the supreme court confirmation hearing for judge Amy Coney Barrett. The two issues will be center stage health care and abortion. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:06 Published 5 hours ago

Tweets about this