The Worst Moment Of The First Presidential Debate In 2020 – OpEd
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () By Rev. Ben Johnson*
The first presidential debate of 2020 reached an historic low in its the very first segment – not from Joe Biden calling the president a “clown” or telling him to “shut up,” nor from Donald Trump choosing to imitate Biden’s interruption-laden 2012 vice presidential debate performance on...
During a fiery first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night, President Donald Trump refused to condemn white supremacist acts of violence, instead telling the right-wing Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by."
Donald Trump says he's the greatest, but Joe Biden thinks 45 is the "worst President" Americans have ever seen. The first presidential debate is still super... TMZ.com Also reported by •New Zealand Herald