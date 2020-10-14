This Stevie Nicks 'Moonlight' Performance Is Sheer Gold Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a clip from her new concert film...



Is there a bigger living legend than *Stevie Nicks*?



A true goddess with Fleetwood Mac, her solo career is littered with many splendor-ed jewels, and outright pearls.



New concert film Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert boasts a legend in action, featuring a breathtaking performance from the icon.



Hitting cinemas between October 21st and 25th, Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert is an absolute must-see for fans.



We've grabbed a sizzling preview, and it features Stevie Nicks performing her wonderful hit 'Moonlight (A Vampire's Dream)'.



Tremendous of vocal and stirring of star quality, the clip will have you racing down to the cinema immediately.



Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold The Concert will be in cinemas between October 21st and 25th. Find your screening at *stevienicksfilm.com*.



The 2CD & digital/streaming releases will be available on October 30th.



