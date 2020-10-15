|
Billie Eilish & Lil Nas X Pick Up Awards at BBMAs 2020, Both Wearing Gucci!
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X hit the stage to accept their awards at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on Wednesday (October 14) and took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The two artists have something in common – they’re both wearing outfits from Gucci! Billie picked up the awards for [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this