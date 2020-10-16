|
Nicki Minaj Drops X-Rated Bars On Sada Baby’s Whole Lotta Choppas Remix
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
New York rapper Nicki Minaj isn’t letting her mommy duties stop the bags from coming in. The hip-hop superstar has kept her word and delivers hard bars on her and rap artist Sada Baby‘s newly released “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. Nicki Minaj Slays On Whole Lotta Choppas Remix The self-proclaimed queen of rap uses her […]
