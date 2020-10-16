Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicki Minaj Drops X-Rated Bars On Sada Baby’s Whole Lotta Choppas Remix

SOHH Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Nicki Minaj Drops X-Rated Bars On Sada Baby’s Whole Lotta Choppas RemixNew York rapper Nicki Minaj isn’t letting her mommy duties stop the bags from coming in. The hip-hop superstar has kept her word and delivers hard bars on her and rap artist Sada Baby‘s newly released “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix. Nicki Minaj Slays On Whole Lotta Choppas Remix The self-proclaimed queen of rap uses her […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy!

Nicki Minaj confirms her first child is a boy! 01:12

 Nicki Minaj has confirmed her first child is a baby boy, two weeks after she gave birth.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Baby Gender Revealed [Video]

Nicki Minaj Baby Gender Revealed

Nicki Minaj baby gender revealed. Plus - Ariana Grande teases new music.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:56Published
Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child [Video]

Nicki Minaj gives birth to her first child

According to TMZ, Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed their new baby on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Nicki Minaj welcomes first child [Video]

Nicki Minaj welcomes first child

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child with her husband Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty, just over two months after she confirmed her pregnancy.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj Assists Sada Baby on ‘Whole Lotta Choppas’: Stream It Now

 The hip-hop star and new mom got bouncing with a different kind of baby, when she dropped in on Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas.”
Upworthy


Tweets about this