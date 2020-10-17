Global  
 

Donald Trump Says He May Leave the U.S. If He Loses the Election

Just Jared Saturday, 17 October 2020
Donald Trump has finally said something that Democrats seem to be applauding! The President of the United States spoke at a rally in Georgia on Friday (October 16) and said something that he might regret saying if he does in fact lose the election. Trump was bashing his opponent Joe Biden and said he’d be [...]
