Chris Pratt Canceled Amid the Battle of Four Famous Chrises Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The 'Jurassic World' actor turns out to be the least favorite one among fellow actors including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pine, as many believe he's a Trump supporter. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mean Man The Story Of Chris Holmes Documentary Movie



Mean Man The Story Of Chris Holmes Documentary Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: From iconic guitar player to construction worker, Chris Holmes has lived a life of highs and lows. After losing publishing.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:11 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this