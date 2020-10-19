Elvis Costello, BICEP, Ian Rankin, Matt Berninger Take Part In Rough Trade Q&As Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The series continues...



*Elvis Costello*, *BICEP*, *Matt Berninger* and more will take part in new Rough Trade Q&A sessions.



The streaming series was launched earlier this year, with Jarvis Cocker in conversation.



Expanding into a full series, this week alone brings Gary Numan reflecting on his career, Ian Rankin and Tim Burgess in conversation, and Matt Berninger opening up about his solo album, The National, and more.



Looking ahead, November 5th brings New Order's Stephen Morris chatting to DJ and author Dave Haslam, while Elvis Costello is in conversation on November 13th.



All told, a fantastic line up. Here's the running order:



19 October Gary Numan: Live Q&A with Jude Rogers

20 October Ian Rankin: Live Q&A with Tim Burgess

22 October Matt Berninger: Live Q&A with TBA



05 November Stephen Morris: Live Q&A with Dave Haslam

06 November Tunng present Dead Club: Live Q&A with Laura Barton + Poetry from Max Porter

13 November Elvis Costello: Live Q&A with Janice Long



20 January BICEP present Isles: Live Q&A with TBA



